Jay Z and Beyonce Mona Lisa Selfie Becomes Hilarious Meme [Photos]

Power couple Jay Z and Beyoncé spent downtime in Paris, where they performed the European leg of their “On The Run” tour, by taking a family trip to the Louvre museum with Blue Ivy. Of the pictures Mrs. Carter posted from the outing, a image of her and her hubby posing in front of The Mona Lisa went viral and soon after became memes.

The original image can be seen above. While the pic is simple enough, the versions that fans created are hilarious. Hit the jump to peep the memes.

—

Photo: Twitter

