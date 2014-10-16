Chance The Rapper – “No Better Blues” [LISTEN]

Concluding a brief hiatus, Chance The Rapper returns with a new song titled “No Better Blues.”

Created in collaboration with his band The Social Experiment, the Chicago native spits rhymes of melancholy over a somber beat. Chance embodies a character whose unhappiness with life is explained through a long list of the things that he hates. “I hate my bed, I hate my home, I hate my job,” the MC begins.

The tone of the record only gets gloomier from there, but these feelings of discontent are something everyone experiences every now and again. Except for the racism part, that is (we hope).

Stream “No Better Blues” below.

—

Photo: Instagram