BRUH News: Cam’Ron Selling Ebola Masks [PHOTO]

Cam’Ron is concerned about an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the United States. So much so that the Harlem rapper will be selling #CamEbolaMasks to help keep you healthy.

Yes, Killa has outfitted what looks like a surgical mask with an image of his pink fur glory.

Shared via Instagram, the caption to this pic reads, “Ebola is no joking matter.. So if u have to be safe.. Be fashionable. #CamEbolaMask get’m at @dipsetusa1997nx week, made by @chinagram http://www.dipsetUsa.com.”

Is this exploitive or genius? Either way, this is really happening.

Bruh…

—

Photo: Instagram