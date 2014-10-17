CLOSE
BRUH News: Cam’Ron Selling Ebola Masks [PHOTO]

Cam’Ron is concerned about an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the United States. So much so that the Harlem rapper will be selling #CamEbolaMasks to help keep you healthy. 

Yes, Killa has outfitted what looks like a surgical mask with an image of his pink fur glory.

Shared via Instagram, the caption to this pic reads, “Ebola is no joking matter.. So if u have to be safe.. Be fashionable. #CamEbolaMask get’m at @dipsetusa1997nx week, made by @chinagram http://www.dipsetUsa.com.&#8221;

Is this exploitive or genius? Either way, this is really happening.

Photo: Instagram

