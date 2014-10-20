LeBron James Stars In New Beats By Dre Commercial [VIDEO]

In case you missed it, LeBron James is back on the Cleveland Cavaliers. So of course an all-new commercial, courtesy of Beats By Dre, highlighting King James’ return to Ohio was inevitable.

Called “Re-Established 2014,” a narrator (his mom) is heard saying, “Akron is home, this is the city that raised you,” before Hozier’s song”Take Me To Church” kicks in.

Powerful imagery, like James returning to his high school to put in work and footage of Akron, is seen throughout this clip. Speaking of, it’s a commercial for the Powerbeats2 Wireless in-ear buds.

LeBron is rocking that faux-hairline too, though. Watch the spot below.

Photo: YouTube