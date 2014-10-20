Future Sports Raf Simons, Balmain, & More In The Journal [Photos]

Future’s commercial appeal has reached levels unseen by any trap-boasting, southern rapper not named Clifford Harris Jr. or Jay Jenkins. Long gone are his days of rhyming about closets full of True Religion fits; in fact, the ATLien models some upscale pieces in an editorial in issue 187 of The Journal.

Future discusses his adoration for music and fashion, the latter of which can be seen in accompanying photographs. The Freebandz founder is dressed to the nines in brands like Raf Simons, Acne, Balmain, Maison Martin Margiela and more.

“Fashion is fun,” Future said. “You get a chance to express yourself with photos, finding ways to connect with the camera, learn more about different angles and poses. It’s like making a hit record – you want to make a hit when you do these photoshoots.”

Separately, Future has a mixtape called Monster due to release October 28. Peep his new track, “Break The Rules,” here.

Peep the flicks from The Journal after the jump.

—

Photo: Matt Irwin/Mr. Porter

