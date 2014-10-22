Chance The Rapper Announces Surf Album

Chance The Rapper is among a short list of new to fairly new artists, including standout rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who’ve release projects strong enough to tour off of for over a year. During an interview with Billboard, the Chicago native reveals the title and details about his upcoming project, Surf.

Chance says this body of work cannot be considered a solo effort. The rapper and his band, The Social Experiment, have created a musical incubator, in which each group member is working on a project of some variety. Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal had the most pronounced effect on Surf, according to Chance.

“Surf is the first project, which is coming out before the end of 2014,” Chance explained. “It’s the first Social Experiment project. It’s a big step for all of us all putting our heads together and letting Nico [Segal, a.k.a Donnie Trumpet] hold the reigns and carry it. There’s a lot of great instrumentation. A lot of input from cool writers.”

Leave it up to the wordsmith to recruit an eclectic list of collaborators, ranging from Francis Starlite from Francis and the Lights to Migos to Frank Ocean to J. Cole.

Separately, Chance released a track called “No Better Blues,” which he also discusses in the full Billboard feature. Read the piece in its entirety here.

—

Photo: Instagram