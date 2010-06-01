Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Diddy, and Rick Ross Headline Best of Best 2010 In Miami [Video]

During this Memorial Day Weekend, South Beach Miami hosted the Best of Best 2010 Concert, which featured an all-star set with some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop.

Headlined by Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Diddy, South Beach was definitely the spot to be this past weekend for one of the biggest line ups of the year. Peep the video below of Ross rocking the microphone and hit the jump for more pictures of hit makers rocking the crowd.

Click the jump for more videos and pictures of the concert





Shout out to http://www.fastlifefastmoney.com/ for the video and pictures of the events. Make sure to check them out for more coverage.