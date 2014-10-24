Has Chris Brown Turned A New Leaf Ahead Of Probation End?

It’s as though Chris Brown nowadays is more preoccupied with positive forward movement in life. What with campaigning for his X album, a more balanced relationship with on-and-off girlfriend Karrueche, and now, a stamp of approval from the judge as probation is about to end, Breezy’s making news for the right reasons.

PageSix reports:

A judge says Chris Brown has been doing well and following his probation rules since his last hearing in August. The Grammy-winning R&B singer appeared in a Los Angeles court Thursday for a progress report. Judge James Brandlin told Brown he’s shown good cooperation with the probation department. Brandlin bumped Brown’s community labor requirement from three days to four, but said that was only to ensure that he met his work requirement by the end of his probation in January. Another hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Chris Brown was on probation following his now-infamous attack of then girlfriend, Rihanna, which occurred before the Grammys in 2009.

Albeit the crooner’s gotten himself into some hot water in the latter months, including an alleged gang affiliation, we’re thinking (or rather hoping), he’s now more focused on making good music and strides toward a better future.

Photo: Instagram