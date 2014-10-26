CLOSE
Iggy Azalea Performs “Beg For It” and “Black Widow” On SNL [VIDEO]

Last night (Oct. 25), Iggy Azalea was the musical guest on the Jim Carrey-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live

The Grand Hustle rapper performed “Beg For It” and “Black Widow” with singers MØ and Rita Ora, respectively.

Iggy’s new album, Reclassified, a reissued version of her The New Classic debut with five new tracks, is in stores Nov. 24. Watch the “Black Widow” performance below and “Beg For It” on the flip.

