Iggy Azalea Performs “Beg For It” and “Black Widow” On SNL [VIDEO]

Last night (Oct. 25), Iggy Azalea was the musical guest on the Jim Carrey-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Grand Hustle rapper performed “Beg For It” and “Black Widow” with singers MØ and Rita Ora, respectively.

Iggy’s new album, Reclassified, a reissued version of her The New Classic debut with five new tracks, is in stores Nov. 24. Watch the “Black Widow” performance below and “Beg For It” on the flip.

[H/T Mr. World Premiere]

Photo: Twitter/@nbcsnl

