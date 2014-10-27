Drake Celebrates 28th Birthday In Style [Photos]

It’s all about the get back, which isn’t difficult to do if you’re Drake. After creating a scene at famed Washington D.C. strip club, Stadium, early Sunday morning, the rapper managed to regain his composure and celebrate his 28th birthday with family and friends by nightfall.

Drake and his OVO partners detailed the night by posting mounds of pics on Instagram, in which they can be seen dressed to the nines in fine haberdashery. The Grammy Award winner’s mother, Sandi Graham, was also there for the celebration.

Photo: Instagram

