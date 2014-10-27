Cam’ron ft. Wiz Khalifa & Smoke DZA – “Touch The Sky” [VIDEO]

With the first of the month only days away, Cam’ron debuts a visual for “Touch The Sky,” the leading track from the next installment of his EP series.

Alongside Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA, the rapper kicks the kind of slick talk that only a Harlem native can. The younger DZA follows suit, while the Taylor Gang frontman delivers his rhymes with a dexterous flow.

Look for Cam’ron’s First Of The Month EP to drop on November 1. Peep the clip here.

Photo: YouTube