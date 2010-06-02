Bizzy Bone Breaks Down Illuminati [Video]

Is anyone as tired of reading as most others are tired of writing on Illuminati and how it has become a plague within the music industry and its top-selling artists?

Once scrutinized and forced to deal with accusations of engaging in the dark arts, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have since pushed a heavy emphasis on music that is reflective and uplifting.

Dealing with his own particular demons, Bizzy Bone took some time to break down religion, speaking on the Illuminati and bringing Christ to the core.

“The light that’s guiding everybody is like a bad light, but when you have a good light, all you have to do is call on the “Illuminaries” and click the channel.”

Not sure if anyone else picked up on it, but Bizzy’s eyes were definitely moving at a pace that was hard to keep up with, making it hard to determine if he was induced by anything at the time, or if this is just the norm for the rapper.