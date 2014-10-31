Kanye West Attends Open Mic To See 17-Year-Old Rapper [PHOTOS]

An open mic night is among the placed one would least likely expect to see Kanye West at this point in his career. But such was the case last night (October 29) in Jersey City, where the superstar reportedly went to see 17-year-old rapper, Jahmila Sandifer (aka Jay Hype), perform live.

Held at Mexican restaurant, The Dopeness, each month, the venue opens it’s doors to up and coming artist for “Wolf Juice.” Little did the owners know that Sandifer is the daughter of one of West’s close family friends.

While witnesses say the G.O.O.D. Music founder didn’t stay too long, he was able to see the rapper perform “K.O.W.,” a song titled after his birth name–Kanye Omari West. It’s safe to assume that West was flattered.

“Kanye is a very, very big idol in my life and I try to incorporate the stuff he does into my work,” Sandifer said to NJ.com. “He gives me pointers and I take it very seriously…his opinion is always in the back of my mind.”

Hear Sandifer as Jay Hype on “K.O.W.” below. Hit the jump to see pics of her and West.

