50 Cent Promotes SMS Audio Headphones In Amsterdam [PHOTOS]

While most of his counterparts were out taking the night off for Halloween, 50 Cent was overseas pumping his SMS Audio headphones to a very receptive Amsterdam press committee.

The Animal Ambition author was out in Poland earlier in the year for the same type of event and it appears that his European customers put life on pause when he comes around. This latest press conference took place at the Live Nation venue, Heineken Music Hall and also featured Dutch rapper Mr. Probz, who had a guest appearance on 50’s aforementioned album.

50 Cent promoting his new SMS Audio headphones

Scroll through the gallery to see how the 50 Cent SMS Audio international escapade transpired. All the latest products from the brand can be found here.


Photos: WENN

