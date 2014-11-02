Cops Telling Las Vegas Strip Clubs To Ban Floyd Mayweather

Las Vegas cops are reaching out to local area strip clubs, telling the establishments to not let pro boxer Floyd Mayweather inside. Good luck with that.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ Sports has learned … the Vice unit of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department contacted multiple strip clubs in Sin City … telling them Floyd and his crew have run roughshod in various clubs, manhandling the girls.

As one law enforcement source put it, “He [Floyd] goes in and pulls a ‘Do you know who I am’ and does inappropriate things with some of the women.”

We spoke with honchos from multiple strip clubs who tell us they will NOT heed the warnings, because they’ve never had a problem with Floyd. Plus, everyone knows he spends a TON of cash.

Sources close to Floyd tell us the boxer is adamant he has NEVER done anything wrong at a strip club — particularly with women — and has no idea why cops would have him in their crosshairs.