Tamar Braxton Claps Back At Chris Brown, Karrueche Defends Her Boyfriend’s Behavior [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown didn’t even come to the Tamar Braxton and Adrienne Bailon fight with gloves on to remove. He went bare-knuckled in full chill mode when slammed both of The Real talk show hosts via his Instagram account.

While Bailon is still M.I.A. with a response, Tamar wasted no time in playing social media squabble and immediately typed out a rebuttal to the uncouth singer.

#whenyourgirlhasatalkshowinsteadofcryingaboutyouwhileONone… you are asked to talk about certain things such as A.relationships B.family C.fashion D. Things that has to do with HER in life! @chrisbrownofficial @karrueche no one came at either of you but was simply using your relationship as an example of things us ladies go through in a relationship!! I do not know nor do I give a hot damn about your relationship personally…. honestly and respectfully I’m VERY sorry if you BOTH were offended about our girl chat…. however you WILL NOT think its ok to come at GROWN women and talk to either myself or @adrienne_bailon as if u have EVER has us each in your bed at ANY point in our lives! (Maybe your mind is clouded) NOTE TO SELF: u are NOT my MAN or my DADDY so you got me completely FUCKED up!…(like your reputation) I’m not 20 nothing years old and I am fine with all 3 #1 tv shows and making my dreams come true with Love&War and now #letmeknow…which is on iTunes you are only a few years older than my son and I will not tolerate your disrespect when no one was coming for you!!! so this RICH/BLESSED muppet who WAS always VERY nice to you and your girl will continue to work my ass of and make amazing records and positive television while YOU…In this very queenish mood you are experiencing…….Instead of coming on ig…and acting like a B.A.N!!…should have and could have picked up the phone!! …or watched the show for yourself!!! At least that’s what REAL men do! #thereal on fox and @bet #backtoworkigo #liveinyourtruth #wewouldbetheBESTJudiesEVER #letmeknowifkarruchiehasamouthsheshoulduseitnotYOU #dontfuckwithmefellasthisisnotherfirsttimeattherodeo #grown #stillyalltho #wenotbeefing

But it didn’t stop there as Karrueche inserted herself in the beef.

