Angie Martinez Joins Jay Z’s Roc Nation [PHOTO]

Angie Martinez’s winning streak since leaving Hot 97 for Power 105 has just doubled like a salary, now that she’s the newest member of the Roc Nation.

The company’s official Twitter handle broke the news as they’ve been doing frequently this year stating, “Roc Nation welcomes multimedia personality @AngieMartinez to the Roc Nation family!” Martinez reposted the announcement on her social media accounts and added the raising hands emoji, which resembles the diamond hand sign that has represented Jay Z’s brand for nearly two decades.

Roc Nation welcomes multimedia personality @AngieMartinez to the Roc Nation family! pic.twitter.com/ukrOQEKgC6 — Roc Nation (@RocNation) November 4, 2014

Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant preceded the veteran voice of Hip-Hop by just a couple of days when he joined their burgeoning sports division. It appears that Jay Z’s quietness on these affairs should be taken as strength to the utmost power.

Martinez and Jay Z have enjoyed a longstanding relationship, as he’s granted her many exclusive interviews during her tenure as radio host. It will be interesting to see how this official business partnership positively affects her career.

Photo: Angie Martinez