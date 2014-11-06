Eminem Presents Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine At WSJ Innovator Awards [Photos]

WSJ. Magazine on Wednesday night (Nov. 5) hosted its fourth annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The luxury news quarterly honored some of the most innovative and influential geniuses across the arts, fashion, technology, food and more.

As CNBC notes, among honorees were Sou Fujimoto (Architecture) and Kara Walker (Art), including our own Lil’ Buck (Performing Arts) and Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine (Entrepreneurship).

After Apple purchased Beats for a whopping $3 billion, the dynamic duo launched a new school of higher learning: the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy, a program devoted to arts, technology and the art of innovation. The award was aptly presented by none other than Eminem.

Hit the gallery to see a photo recap. Congrats to Dre and Jimmy.

Photos: Getty/WENN

