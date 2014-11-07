Future ft. Drake – “Never Satisfied” (Full Version) [LISTEN]

Future’s Honest album featured the highly anticipated Drake-assisted track “Never Satisfied,” which ultimately failed to live up to expectations due to it being clearly incomplete. Fortunately, producer Mike WiLL Made It has released the full version of the record, featuring Aubrey’s verse.

This auto-tuned drenched record will appear on Mike WiLL’s forthcoming Ransom mixtape, along with Big Sean’s “Paradise” and Young Thug and PeeWee Longway’s “I Got.”

Stream Future and Drake’s “Never Satisfied” below.

