Kendrick Lamar On “i” Single: “It Comes From A Place Of Depression”

Kendrick Lamar has the world cutting up a rug with his latest single, “i.” And while the jazzy tune radiates life into the monotony of today’s rap game, the Isley Brothers’ sampled cut pulls from a dark place.

In talking with 93.7 The Beat’s Devi Dev, K. Dot delved into the concept of self-love and revealed “i” is intended to serve those who are suffering from thoughts of suicide, or depression, which he underwent himself in the last few years.

“The record feels great and feels good, but it comes from a place of depression, it comes from a place of insecurity. Not only for them [fans], but for myself,” he said. “[There’s] a lot that I deal with personally, that you deal with, that all of us in this room deal with. [“i”] touches on so many different things, as far as equality as human beings and accepting one another–people that want to commit suicide, people that just don’t respect themselves, or like they way they look, feel, talk, dress […] We all put on this world to be kings, walk in His image –– the Master.”

He went on to express his desire to drop his next album before the year is over. Let’s keep out fingers crossed.

Take a few minutes to watch the full one-on-one, below. You won’t be sorry.

Photo: Instagram