Eminem X Pink – “Won’t Back Down”

With the month of June comes the month of anticipated releases, and one includes Eminem making yet another return with Recovery.
It’s been a little over a year since Slim Shady first came back onto the scene with Relapse.
Taking a page from Lil Wayne’s Rebirth experiment, the former Blonde Bomber takes a crack at rock instrumentation, calling an assist from singer Pink for his second single.
“Won’t Back Down”
What are your thoughts on the Rock/Rap fusion from Mr. Mathers?
