Bow Wow Speaks on Kat Stacks Beatdown Accusations

People fail to realize the severity of accusations and the consequences for some when claims are thrown around, especially rappers.

Look how many have gotten locked up already. It’s like hunting season these days.

Having Fabolous already address the claims that he had something to do with Kat Stacks getting slapped around, Bow Wow is next up to diffuse the situation and plea his case during an interview with XXL.

“Of course I had no involvement with it. It’s so far fetched for me. Come on, man, everybody knows I make records for girls…I’m not an evil person. I don’t condone violence. That’s just the type of person I am. I just feel like, if anything, positivity is always the way out. So I think that maybe if she humbles herself a lil more and be positive and go about things differently, then hopefully she’ll be alright…but that’s not my style. I don’t put hits on people, I’m in the music business…if I wanted to fight, I’d be in the MMA.”

Not to take away from his statement, but what sense does it make to say I make records for girls as a defense of not hitting one. There are plenty of male crooners that have been female abusers.

One thing for certain is the fact that Kat Stacks hasn’t been in the spotlight as heavily since the altercation, so while some deemed the violence as being too much, others might come to be reassured that such a wake up call provided her with a moment of clarity…for now.