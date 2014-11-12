Big Sean Blazes RL Grimes’ “Kingpin” [LISTEN]

Talk about closing the year with a bang. Big Sean has kept his foot steadily on the gas, since blessing listeners with a four-track bundle, including his smash record “IDFWU,” in September; continuing his streak yesterday (November 11), he teams up with Los Angeles-based DJ/producer and songwriter RL Grimes on “Kingpin.”

Sean Don attacks the track with an array of flows and cadences, per usual, and delivers a chorus very similar to his Detroit favorite “Mula.” Claims to be living, eating, and mobbing like a kingpin, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper gets his braggadocio off with ease on this record.

Needless to say that Sean can celebrate a damn good week a few days early, having rhymed against a talent roster of artists on Eminem’s “Detroit vs. Everybody.”

Photo: Instagram