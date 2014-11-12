Eminem & Rihanna Shut Down The Concert For Valor Stage In D.C. [VIDEO]

Eminem and Rihanna became an unofficial musical item last year when they embarked on a nationwide tour together. Like fine wine, their chemistry remains fluid and potent as they put on a spectacle for the nation’s capital for The Concert For Valor at The National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Eminem’s French connect, “Eminem infos France,” impressively pieced together the entire footage in less than a 24-hour turnaround and even if you weren’t there, you can get the full experience from their well-edited footage.

Princess Riri may be known to party hard but she still knows how to revert back into superstar artist mode when those stage lights shine bright…like a diamond. To kick things off, Rihanna executed a flawlessly subdued rendition of her jeweled chart topper before dedicated her painstakingly hit, “Stay” to all the veterans across the globe. To bleed in Eminem’s introduction to the crowd of an estimated “hundreds of thousands,” Rihanna reverted to hook gal for the duo’s US Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 hit, “The Monster.”

Slim Shady decided to stay awhile, giving the crowd his military-minded records, “Guts Over Fear,” “Not Afraid” and “Lose Yourself.” The likes of Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, and Jennifer Hudson also performed but you’ll be satisfied with this “monster” performance in the video below.

—

Photo: YouTube