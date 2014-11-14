Kendrick Lamar Gets Piggyback Ride In SNL Promo [VIDEO]

The world may get to know the comedic side of Kendrick Lamar, who on Saturday night (November 14) will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside host Woody Harrelson.

The official promo spot for this week’s show released. It’s still unclear if K. Dot will appear in any skits, though he shows some minor acting chops next to Harrelson and Kate McKinnon in the clip. At one point, the TDE rapper, known to be vertically challenged, asks the True Detective star for a piggyback ride to 55th Street.

Peep Lamar in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube