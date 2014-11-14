Winter Warz: Dreams Of The Bacardi Triangle [PHOTOS]

Friday (Nov. 14), mother nature took me and a bulk of NYC citizens to school. The lesson, titled “Life Comes At You Fast: Winter 101,” is a tough pill to swallow, seeing as though yours truly was among a fleet of 1862 attendees with a ticket to paradise (from Oct. 30 – Nov. 2) via the first-ever Bacardi Triangle just two weeks ago.

On the spirits brand’s dime, a list of press, influencers and contest winners went on an all-expenses paid trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Yes, the experience was just as good as it sounds. Flying out of x countries, including chartered flights from NYC, Los Angeles and London, one couldn’t help but feel like Bruce Willis winning a trip to “Fhloston Paradise” in The 5th Element. That’s, of course, without the calamity that followed his voyage.

Other than the promise of free booze–namely the Mojito, Cuba Libre and the exclusive Bacardi Triangle Twizzle–and college-level fun, the main draw of the trip was a dynamic concert on Palomino Island just a ferry ride away from the El Conquistador Waldorf Astoria Resort, which guests occupied. UK’s darling singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, widely-heralded voice of a generation Kendrick Lamar, and headlining EDM DJ extraordinaire Calvin Harris were the slated acts.

But that was the Saturday evening’s activity. Two days preceded it, including Halloween night, which produced a costume pool party that proved to be more epic than most imagined.

Connectivity was a central theme of the trip, as relationships and then some were forged poolside, the Funicular (an elevator that takes resort guest throughout the respective levels of the grounds at a 45 degree angle), and pretty much anywhere else something festive was happening at the swanky resort. Artist and their camps–especially Lamar’s TDE–were noticeably transparent, partying with fellow partygoers as if they were longtime friends.

Noting that this was Bacardi’s first time sponsoring an experiential trip of this magnitude, things like timing, scheduling, an unexpected internet outage, and for us, the lack of Hip-Hop music, were minor issues and soon forgotten tidbits of an otherwise epic weekend.

If anything, aforementioned hiccups give the powers that be a chance to make a great experience even greater in the event that the Bacardi Triangle (or a similar outing) occurs in years to come.

In the meantime, my sanity at this desk is preserved by thoughts of cooling out with a drink in hand and a godly view on the horizon. Peep a video from the Bacardi Triangle below and pics on the following pages.

—

Photo: Bacardi

1 2 3 4Next page »