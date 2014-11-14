8 Times Diplo Got Into A War Of Words With An Artist [Photos]

Diplo loves squabbling with his classmates in celebrity high school. Like the biggest bully, he’s back to stir up some more trouble and for no apparent reason. His latest victim? Taylor Swift.

Following his body-shaming tweet, where he suggested someone create a Kickstarter in order to buy America’s sweetheart a new ass, Diplo received a dose of his own medicine from New Zealand singer, Lorde.

Hit the flip to see the heated exchange. Plus, take a look at all the other celebrity beefs Diplo has partaken in, including ones with Flo Rida, Azealia Banks and more. It’s some pretty petty sh*t if you ask us.

