Black Twitter Slanders Bow Wow With Memes After 106 & Park Cancellation [Photos]

If BET were having reservations about how the news of 106 & Park cancelled affecting the fans, it was confirmed that they made the right decision 45 seconds after the announcement.

The public opinion all across Black Twitter resulted in a landslide that it was good riddance with the 14-year run of the trendy urban music show. Mind you, the show will still have a life online, but any bit of death seemed like a win for the people. And most of the slander just so happened to be directed towards Bow Wow a.k.a. Shad Moss a.k.a. Mr. 106. Why there was so much joy in seeing the veteran down on his luck, but it was apparent the people cherished every bit of it.

Shad responded to his naming being tossed around by uploading a picture of the set for CSI: Cyber, the new CBS drama he now has a full-time role on, but nobody still gave a damn.

Hit the gallery to see the funniest memes and reactions to the 106 & Park cancelled news while Bow Wow laughs to the bank.

