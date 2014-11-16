Kendrick Lamar SNL Performances, Brings Out Jay Rock [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the second time in his short career last night (Nov. 15).



The first time up, Kendrick performed a rendition of his current single “i,” which you can see below. For his next trip to the stage, he teamed with his TDE brethren Jay Rock and they performed their collab “Pay For It” (next page).

New Kendrick Lamar album…next year—the sooner the better. We wouldn’t recommend the half-done hairdo for everyone, though.

