Chance The Rapper Calls Out Big Sean To Perform “IDFWU” [VIDEO]

Night 15 of Red Bull Sound Select’s “30 Days In L.A.” Tour was headlined by none other than Chance The Rapper, who came with a surprise in tow in rapper Big Sean.

Closing the energetic set, the Chicago native called his Midwest brethren to the stage to perform his smash single “IDFWU.” Mind you, this followed Chano performing snippets of new records (videos of which we hope surfaces soon).

With recent new of Chance’s recently announced, yet highly anticipated Surf album, fans’ antennas are in an upright position, as they await his new material. If all goes as planned, the project will be released “before the end of 2014.” In the meantime, see Chance alongside Big Sean on stage in the footage below.

[via FSD]

—

Photo: Instagram