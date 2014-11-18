Quavo of Migos Posts Video In Response To Him Catching a Sleeper Fade By GBE

Despite rumors that an ambush at the multiple hands of Chief Keef’s GBE clique left him in the fetal position, Migos’ Quavo has obviously survived to live another day. And talk sh*t about it on Instagram.

“Come on, man. Beat up how?” the lead rap vocalist and face of the three-man Atlanta collective asked as he walked through an undisclosed location. “Sh*ttin’ me?” he continued. “Chains on me, still danglin’, b*tch.” He then flipped his phone to reveal Offset and Takeoff walking alongside him and they quickly flash thousands of dollars in $100 bills as to allude their big banks as still intact. As for the snatched “QC” chain however, it wasn’t present in the new Instagram clip, as it’s apparently in the possession of Chief Keef.

The reasoning for Quavo’s latest PSA stems from a botched performance at the Stadium nightclub in Washington, D.C. on the wee hours of November 16. Goons affiliated with Chief Keef were sent to disrupt the show and they were successful in their mission, coming away with a golden trinket as an additional bonus.

Peep Quavo’s good health revelation to his followers down below. Sadly, we don’t foresee this being the final chapter in this junior bacon cheeseburger rapper struggle.

H/T: MTV

Photo: Instagram/Quavo