DonLemonReporting: CNN Anchor Gets Trounced On Twitter For Terrible Cosby Accuser Questions [Photos]

Don Lemon has proved countless times that his awkwardness as a human being makes for interviews baked in struggle. The CNN anchor’s latest sitdown with Joan Tarshis, the now penultimate Bill Cosby rape accuser is yet another one for the history books.

Lemon dug deep into Tarshis’ claims and actually interjected hypothetical scenarios on how she could have prevented being allegedly sexually assaulted from the legendary comedian.

“Can I ask you this, because and please, I don’t mean to be crude, OK?” Lemon began before getting permission to proceed with his unsolicited advice. “You know, there are ways not to perform oral sex if you didn’t want to do it,” he continued while implying that taking a chomp out of Cosby’s genitals would have been ideal for the predicament Tarshis found herself in.

From there, the Twitter community had hours of field day time at Lemon’s expense, also using historic situations where a 20/20 hindsight would have been invaluable to prevent well known tragedies from occurring.

Peep the best doses of Don Lemon slander in the gallery below starting with the reference to the instant classic Q&A with Talib Kweli earlier this year.

