Chris Brown Got Tupac Lyrics Painted On His $500K Lambo [Photos]

Tupac must be a big inspiration for Chris Brown because he had his lyrics painted on his $500,000 Lamborghini. This guy is seriously dedicated to the late great MC.

Reports TMZ:

Chris’ inspiration for his latest paint job was Tupac’s “Lord Knows” — and it took artist Huero 16 hours to hand paint the song lyrics on the car’s roof and hood.

Give CB credit for one thing — he made sure Huero didn’t use any f-words or n-words in the final product … y’know, to keep it kid friendly. That’s classy … gangsta style.

Of course, you remember some of Chris’ previous lambo work — the multi-colored Hot Wheels version, the powder blue, and the one covered in fingerprint residue.

Ferruccio Lamborghini … continuously rolling in his grave since Breezy learned to drive.