Chris Brown Got Tupac Lyrics Painted On His $500K Lambo [Photos]

Tupac must be a big inspiration for Chris Brown because he had his lyrics painted on his $500,000 Lamborghini. This guy is seriously dedicated to the late great MC.
Reports TMZ:
Chris’ inspiration for his latest paint job was Tupac’s “Lord Knows” — and it took artist Huero 16 hours to hand paint the song lyrics on the car’s roof and hood.
Give CB credit for one thing — he made sure Huero didn’t use any f-words or n-words in the final product … y’know, to keep it kid friendly. That’s classy … gangsta style.
Of course, you remember some of Chris’ previous lambo work — the multi-colored Hot Wheels version, the powder blue, and the one covered in fingerprint residue.
Ferruccio Lamborghini … continuously rolling in his grave since Breezy learned to drive.
Breezy has been in a very artistic mood lately. Hit the gallery to see his newly painted ride, and other flicks from his adventures in graffitiland and trip to an Andy Worhal exhibit.
—
Photos: Instagram