10 Black Men & Women Who Are Magically Powerful [Photos]

According to a recent study, white folk think Black people are “superhuman” and more likely to have supernatural abilities. The melanin-deficient participants in said research used words like “mystical,” “magic” and “wizard” to describe people of color.

We couldn’t agree more. Black people are nothing short of spellbinding when you consider historical accomplishments and the elites present in the upper echelons of society. Be it Hip-Hop, Hollywood or in sports, Black and brown bodies tend to captivate, even amid the naysayers.

Hit the gallery to see who made a list of 10 Black men and women who are magically powerful –– or pretty f*cking stellar. In no particular order, of course.

Photos: Instagram

