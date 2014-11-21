Diddy Shuts Down Times Square For New Cîroc Commercial [Photos]

In a move that undoubtedly made his new girl jealous, Diddy commanded New York City’s Times Square all in the name of a rebranding for Cîroc Ultra Premium Vodka.

Via ABC7:

Combs was celebrating the world premiere of “Step into the Circle” the new brand positioning for CIROC Ultra Premium vodka.

Fourteen huge billboards in Times Square simultaneously aired his new commercial.

He shared with Eyewitness News that he always wanted to be a “roving reporter” in Times Square, then he then took the microphone and showed off his skills.

“This is Sean Combs,” he said. “I am your ABC Channel 7 roving reporter here in Times Square covering Sean Combs, a hometown boy that has come back to take over Times Square.”

He’s taken over music, acting, commercials, and now the news!

In addition, Combs also had some heartfelt holiday wishes for Eyewitness News viewers.

“To our family, and ours, and yours from ABC7 news crew Happy Holidays! I love you!” Combs said while signing off with a kiss.

Immediately after the airing of the commercial, “Diddy” gave an inspiring speech to the crowd.

“Keep dreaming, keep believing in your dreams, know that you can do it,” he said. “I’m not really more different than you guys. I just keep dreaming and I work hard, and we can do it, we can all do it.”