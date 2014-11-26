Public Enemy’s Classic 2nd & 3rd Albums Get Deluxe Reissues

Public Enemy, one of the most celebrated Hip-Hop acts of all time, made their mark in the late 1980s with their classic second album, It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. For its 30th anniversary, Def Jam reissued deluxe editions of the album alongside the group’s potent third album, Fear Of A Black Planet.

Billboard reported on the reissues, both being multi-disc box sets complete with liner notes written by Questlove of The Roots and Wax Poetics editor-in-chief Andre Torres. The original albums are included in the sets, along with a number of bonus treats for fans.

Billboard writes:

On Nation of Millions, the bonus material includes hard-to-find tracks, B-sides and alternate versions including different mixes for “Bring the Noise” and an instrumental of “Rebel Without a Pause.” It also has a horn-heavy version of “Fight the Power,” as originally heard on the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing and video content including the out-of-print video Fight the Power…Live, music videos and live performances. The Fear of a Black Planet reissue includes remixes of “Brothers Gonna Work It Out” and “Can’t Do Nuttin’ for Ya Man,” a number of instrumentals and alternate mixes of “Fight the Power” — one of which was heavily featured in Do the Right Thing.

The albums were released this past Tuesday.

Photo: Stuart Sevastos/CC By 2.0