Keeping it frank, Ghostface Killah has delivered nothing but heat since announcing his upcoming 36 Seasons album. Following up the AZ-assisted “Blood In The Streets,” the master Wu-Tang Clan wordsmith throws darts in story form on a new release titled “Homicide,” featuring Nems & Shawn Wigs.

36 Seasons drops on December 9. Peep the rhyme on “Homicide” below.

—

Photo: YouTube