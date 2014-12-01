15 Classic Rap Records Created From Kool & The Gang Songs

Kool & The Gang songs have transcended several musical generations and as most Hip-Hop fans were likely unaware that they were enjoying “their parents music.”

The committee of the Soul Train Awards 2014 made sure that Robert “Kool” Bell and his legendary band of funketeers were immortalized at last night’s presentation with a special set of performances in their honor.

Several artists including Lil Kim and damn near every prominent female rap act in the game, Elle Varner and Doug E. Fresh developed a melody of Kool & The Gang songs in front of 8,000 screaming fans at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Even Ma$e’s struggle performance of his top hit “Feels So Good” was done with the best of intentions.

Although the list doesn’t scratch the surface of their contributions, flip through the gallery below to peep fifteen classic Hip-Hop tracks that are rooted in the magic of Kool & The Gang songs.

