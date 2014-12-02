OverDoz. ft. Childish Gambino & King Chip – “7,000 Girls” [LISTEN]

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Certified Fresh alum Overdoz., but the foursome return today with “7,000 Girls.” Not literally, of course.

Instead, Kent Jamz, P, Cream, and Joon recall their “experiences” with women in story form with some assistance from Childish Gambino and King Chip. Simply put, this cut is one best served when played through car speakers. It’s that smooth. It’s produced by The Internet’s Patrick Paige II.

Hopefully, “7,000 Girls” is the first of more new material to come from Overdoz. In the meantime, listeners should wet their beaks to the sounds of the West Coast group’s 2013 mixtape Boom here.

[via 2DBZ]

Photo: Instagram