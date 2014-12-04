CLOSE
Home > 2 Chainz

Kanye West & More Attend Chris Rock’s Top Five NYC Premiere [Photos]

Leave a comment

On Wednesday night (December 3), Chris Rock celebrated the premiere of his new film Top Five at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City alongside some famous friends.

Rock, who wrote, directed, and is the leading actor in the flick, enjoyed the night with cast mates Rosario Dawson, Gabrielle Union, Cedric The Entertainer, J.B. Smoove, Ben Vereen Attendees and more. There were also a list of guests, the most notable of which was the Brooklyn comedian’s longtime friend Kanye West. Just a day prior, the G.O.O.D. Music found performed at the World AIDS Day (RED) concert in Times Square.

Other attendees included Jerry Seinfeld, Louis C.K., Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Ice-T and Coco, Big Tigger, and more. Hit the jump for a photo recap.

Photo: PNP/WENN.com, Joel Ginsburg/WENN.com

Big Tigger , Jerry Seinfeld

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close