Kanye West & More Attend Chris Rock’s Top Five NYC Premiere [Photos]

On Wednesday night (December 3), Chris Rock celebrated the premiere of his new film Top Five at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City alongside some famous friends.

Rock, who wrote, directed, and is the leading actor in the flick, enjoyed the night with cast mates Rosario Dawson, Gabrielle Union, Cedric The Entertainer, J.B. Smoove, Ben Vereen Attendees and more. There were also a list of guests, the most notable of which was the Brooklyn comedian’s longtime friend Kanye West. Just a day prior, the G.O.O.D. Music found performed at the World AIDS Day (RED) concert in Times Square.

Other attendees included Jerry Seinfeld, Louis C.K., Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Ice-T and Coco, Big Tigger, and more. Hit the jump for a photo recap.

—

Photo: PNP/WENN.com, Joel Ginsburg/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21Next page »