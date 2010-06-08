Drake Speaks On Lil Kim Taking Shots At Nicki Minaj, Confirms Album With Lil Wayne [Video]

“I feel that’s signs you’re just losing it. I really did take that personally. That bothered me…That just wasn’t G to me at all.”

Drake is making his thoughts official about Lil Kim’s recent disses to Nicki Minaj.

As previously reported, Drizzy stood up for his fellow Young Money affiliate speaking out a recent concert and saying,

“I don’t give a Fawk what Lil Kim or nobody else is talkin about, you’re the baddest chick to ever do this Shyte! “

Now he’s making his opinion known again and this time denounces the Queen Bee’s behavior saying that it wasn’t “G.”

In an interview with MTV’s Sucker Free, he tells DJ Envy that Kim’s comments asking Nicki to pay her “respect and homage” were unnecessary.

According to Drizzy the comments made by Kim and “whoever else was onstage” ,referring to Ray J., were disrespectful.

“I feel like Lil’ Kim is a G in the game. I feel like you’re a part of an era that’s classic, that we’ll never forget as young kids, me and Nick,” he said of his Young Money family member. “You don’t have to do that. You don’t have to get onstage and tell people to pay homage; that’s a given. I’ve watched Nicki pay homage time and time again…”

He also adds that no one’s stepped to him in that manner including icons like Jay-Z and Kanye, who command respect with their music. Following that he made sure to add a quick jab to Kim saying it’s a sign that she’s “losing it” because she didn’t “keep it G.”

“I didn’t respect [Kim’s comments] at all. Whoever else was onstage with her, I didn’t respect that at all. You just wearing your heat on your sleeve. You’re showing that you’re upset. Nobody’s done that to me yet. I would never expect Jay or ‘Ye to get onstage and be like, ‘Pay homage to me. You need to respect me.’ They know they command my respect with their music and talent….I feel that’s signs you’re just losing it. I really did take that personally. That bothered me. I really don’t get caught up with the Twitter and Internet stuff, but I did see it. And I feel like you’re supposed to be a G. That just wasn’t G to me at all.”

Well damn.

Drizzy also went on to say that the rumors are true, when Wanye gets out of prison they’ll work on a Lil Wayne/ Drake collaboration album.

He tells Envy,

“I went to Rikers and we agreed that there will be a Lil Wayne/ Drake album….that will probably be one of the most exciting things of my life. We just make music on another level It’ so fun, it’s so comfortable. A whole album? Just think about what we could do…”

Check out his interview with DJ Envy below.