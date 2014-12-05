CLOSE
Home > Crooked I

Crooked I Samples 2Pac In “I Can’t Breathe” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

To coincide with the unrest that we are currently experiencing after the grand jury’s revolting decision not to indict in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, Crooked I aptly drops “I Can’t Breathe.”

“They tell me I’m resisting arrest/ But I’m only protecting my breath, I can’t breathe/ The cops hate a black man to death/ They tell me that mentality left, it didn’t leave,” spits one quarter of Slaughterhouse over 2Pac’s 1994 track “Pain.”

Spin it, below.

I-Cant-Breathe-1417800831

[Via MTV]


Photo: YouTube

New Music , police brutality

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close