Crooked I Samples 2Pac In “I Can’t Breathe” [LISTEN]

To coincide with the unrest that we are currently experiencing after the grand jury’s revolting decision not to indict in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, Crooked I aptly drops “I Can’t Breathe.”

“They tell me I’m resisting arrest/ But I’m only protecting my breath, I can’t breathe/ The cops hate a black man to death/ They tell me that mentality left, it didn’t leave,” spits one quarter of Slaughterhouse over 2Pac’s 1994 track “Pain.”

