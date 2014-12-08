Chris Brown Responds To Plies’ Alleged Diss Tweet [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown got lost in his feelings over the weekend and now he’s a bit touchy to everything that happens around him.

After airing out Karrauche for supposedly going out on dates with Drake and assisting him in threesomes, he’s since apologized in hopes of rekindling the flame. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to allow any slander into his zone and he snapped at Plies for an errant tweet he felt was aimed at him.

Anyone who follows Plies on any of his social media accounts knows he thrives in all sorts of ghetto debauchery but there was one tweet he posted that came a little too soon after the latest breakup for Breezy’s liking.

“If U Tell A Female Business Just When U Get Mad U A F**k N*gga….,” he coldly tweeted. One of his followers immediately tagged the embattled R&B star in the post and Breezy immediately clapped back with, “If no one listens to your music anymore, you career is dead blood.”

Ouch.

Plies flipped it over to Instagram with a Morgan Freeman meme that insisted that he wasn’t talking about Chris in his initial tweet, but since there was offense taken, it now included him. The X singer’s Twitter account has since been scrubbed with nothing but promotional material and Karrauche deleted her Instagram all together. What a tangled web these two weave.

Photos: Instagram / Chris Brown Plies

