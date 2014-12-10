Drake Back To Passive Aggressively Stuntin’ On The ‘Gram [PHOTOS]

There is still no real statement from Drake about Diddy blessing him with the fade in Miami. Instead, the YMCMB rapper returns to Instagram, after his brief hiatus, with more passive aggressive sh*t talk.

“They’re either talking sh*t about you or stealing the sh*t you’re talking…either way the name been poppin,” read the caption of a pic of Drake in a robe.

Thank you for clearing nothing up, Drake.

Unless you’ve been ducking the Rap Internets, you know that Diddy punched Drake after reportedly getting into an argument over the Boi-1da produced and Grammy-nominated song “0 – 100.”

Check out Drake’s posts, as well as one from Diddy, below and on the flip. At least we still have the memes.

