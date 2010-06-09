Kanye West To Give Comeback Performance At BET Awards

After months of being on hiatus, Kanye West is set to officially make his comeback on the stage of this year’s BET awards.

The Chicago emcee has been nothing short of M.I.A. since his infamous run-in with country singer Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

BET made the decision to add Kanye to the lineup of performers in honor of the network’s ten year anniversary special and he will reportedly perform his new single “Power” from his forthcoming Good A** Job album.

Joining Ye on the BET stage will be Drake, Ludacris, Rick Ross, T.I., Diddy and Dirty Money, Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj.

Presenters include Taraji P. Henson, and Mike Epps, and John Legend will be honored with this year’s Humanitarian Award.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the BET awards air Sunday, June 27th 8:00 PM from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

In related news Kanye gave a performance on his 33rd birthday Tuesday to Farragut Career Academy in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood to commemorate the school being named “Most Reformed” in Chicago.