Lil’ Wayne is still finding a way to get his music out to the public behind the bars at Rikers Island Correctional Facility.

He recently recorded a verse to Drake’s song Light It Up Feat. Jay-Z off of Drake’s Thank Me later album that drops next Tuesday.

The verse was recorded over the prison phone, so the quality is a little suspect but Wayne’s still got it–and there is no denying that. Check the verse after the break.