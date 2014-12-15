Drake & P. Reign Join OVO’s OB O’Brien On “Schemin’ Up” [LISTEN]

New Drake alert, sort of. Over the weekend, OVO’s OB O’Brien dropped “Schemin’ Up,” which features the label’s founder and Toronto affiliate P. Reign.

If the track sounds familiar, it’s because the Boi-1da, Noah “40” Shebib, and Matthew Burnett produced-beat also served as the instrumental for Rich Homie Quan’s “Tell Me Why,” which leaked last week. Drake’s verse fits much better on this collaboration, as he compliments O’Brien and P. Reign’s lyrical detail of skirt-chasing. Count this as another notch on the belts of the OVO clique.

Stream O’Brien’s “Schemin’ Up” below. This cut might find some radio success. Let us know if you agree in the comments.

Photo: YouTube