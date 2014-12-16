Kendrick Lamar Covers XXL Magazine’s Winter 2014 Issue [PHOTOS]

Check and mate. XXL counters false news of their print magazine closing shop with the best possible rebuttal: a Kendrick Lamar cover.

The Compton MC, who’s fancied a more rugged look as of late, has the most anticipated album in Hip-Hop stashed away on privileged TDE hard drives, as fans across the world clamor for any news about the follow-up to 2012’s critically acclaimed good kid, m.A.A.d city.

With that in mind, Kendrick penned his own cover story, which “explores his experience with his extraordinary fame, the impact he has had on his fans (and vice versa), the process in which he records, his overall mind state after two years on the road and so much more.”

Hip-Hop Wired spoke exclusively with Kendrick about his upcoming projects, including the long-rumored collaborative release with J. Cole. Be sure to check that out after peeping the XXL cover below and the supporting visuals on the following pages.

Photo: Tom Medvedich/XXL Magazine

