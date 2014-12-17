The 11 Things We Learned From Big Sean On The Breakfast Club [Photos]

Big Sean returned to The Breakfast Club and offered some insight into his forthcoming new album and his relationship with Pop Princess Ariana Grande.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper was elusive but still engaging, and Charlamagne, Angela Yee and DJ Envy were able to squeeze some info out of him. Of course, the topic of his ex came up, and the media savvy Sean handles all questions like a G.

Check out 11 things we learned from Big Sean’s interview with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club on the following pages. Let’s start with Yeezy…

