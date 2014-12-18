The Daily Show Defends “Crack Dealer” Jay Z Against FOX News [VIDEO]

Jay Z has accomplished plenty of things in his career; founded Roc-a-fella Records, helped bring the Nets to Brooklyn, fathered Blue Ivy, etc. Nevertheless, FOX News decided to harp on the fact that he’s a former crack dealer as if it was the only facet of his life worth mentioning.

FOX talking head Sean Hannity couldn’t believe the audacity of Gov. Andrew Cuomo to meet with the Jigga Man to discuss reforming the criminal justice system. Clearly, FOX News has no problem with the criminal justice system, but that’s a different story.

The Daily Show came to the defense of Hova’s honor, hilariously explaining how the rapper is actually the ideal Black man FOX keeps harping on. Points for trying to keep John Stewart in his lane when it comes to the Hip-Hop lingo, too.

Watch below, and pull your pants up.

Photo: YouTube